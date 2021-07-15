Glasgow is set to bask in a heatwave over the next week, starting today when temperatures are expected to peak at around 23C by the middle of the afternoon.

The Met Office predict less than five percent chance of rain, with only light winds, throughout Thursday, as travel company ScotRail recommend people bring bottles of water with them if they are travelling.

It should equal Glasgow’s highest temperature this year – a toasty 23C on Sunday, June 13 – but there’s still a small chance that could be bettered somewhere in the city.

The Met Office said: “Any early cloud in the west soon clearing then dry with long spells of unbroken sunshine. Cloud is expected to slowly increase across western Argyll in the afternoon. With light winds it will feel very warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 25C.

“Tonight there will be some late sunshine for many then long clear spells overnight. However Argyll and coastal parts will see cloud increase overnight, with perhaps a little drizzle over western Argyll. Minimum temperature 12C.”

There’s no danger of Glasgow’s all-time record temperature of 31C – recorded on June 28, 2018 – being broken, although the heatwave is expected to continue well into next week.

In their long range forecast the Met Office said: “This period will continue to be influenced by an area of high pressure slowly moving across the UK. It's expected to be widely dry with plenty of sunshine developing on Monday. Following this, it's likely that we'll see a good deal of dry weather with plenty of sunshine.

Glasgow is set to bake under blue skies today.

So, take a trip to your favourite ice cream shop, pop down to your local park, and enjoy it while it lasts.

Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Glasgow

09:00: Sunny - 16C

10:00: Sunny - 17C

11:00: Sunny - 19C

12:00: Sunny - 20C

13:00: Sunny - 21C

14:00: Sunny - 22C

15:00: Sunny - 23C

16:00: Sunny - 23C

17:00: Sunny - 23C

18:00: Sunny - 23C

19:00: Sunny - 22C

20:00: Sunny - 21C

21:00: Sunny - 20C

22:00: Clear skies - 19C

23:00: Clear skies - 18C

