Scotland is bracing itself for more extreme weather this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Scotland this weekend as the public are advised to take care.

High winds and rain are set to batter the country on Friday, hitting the west coast, and then across the whole of Scotland on Sunday.

When is the first weather warning this weekend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, the yellow warning covers part of the south west coast of the country, coming in just south of Glasgow. It also covers parts of Northern Ireland and Wales.

The Met Office warns: “Following a wet few days, further spells of heavy rain are expected through the course of Friday. High ground is most likely to see the highest rainfall totals, with 30-40 mm possible in the space of 6 hours or so, and close to 70 mm by the time rain eases Friday evening.”

Although the warning doesn’t cover all of Scotland on this day, there is still rain predicted for much of Scotland.

Read more here: Exclusive: Inspectors sent into Fettes College in Edinburgh in wake of racial discrimination claims

When is the second weather warning this weekend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, where the weather warning covers the whole of Scotland.

Rain still persists on the west coast, and high winds are expected across the country.

The Met Office warns: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

“Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”

Rain and wind is expected for most of the UK on Sunday, so those planning to travel are advised to plan ahead.