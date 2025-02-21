Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish ministers have sent inspectors into one of the nation’s top private schools following a complaint alleging two pupils faced racial discrimination, The Scotsman can reveal.

Parents were contacted by the Education Scotland agency ahead of the “special inspection”, which was carried out at Fettes College in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious Fettes College in Edinburgh. Image: Danny Lawson/PA

A letter to families said HM inspectors were probing the school’s “approaches to ensuring equality and inclusion”, and “arrangements for challenging discrimination or bias, including school policies”, among other areas.

The Scotsman understands the inspection, which was ordered by Scottish ministers, follows a complaint made by the family of two students at Fettes.

The siblings were both initially turned down for scholarships, which are offered by the school for the likes of sport, academia, art and music, and can bring special advantages and opportunities, such as additional tuition.

In the complaint, the family alleged that race was a factor in the decision to overlook the siblings for the scholarships, although one of the children was later accepted on a scholarship by the school. The family is believed to have ongoing concerns about the treatment of the pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also been claimed that such scholarships are often awarded to the children of school staff, as well as pupils transferring into Fettes from other schools.

Last night, a spokesperson for Fettes said it “vigorously” rejected the complaint, saying scholarships were “extremely competitive and based purely on the merit and the abilities of applicants”.

Fettes College | National World

It is understood the complaint was taken to Scottish ministers via the Registrar of Independent Schools in 2023. After it was decided the specifics of the complaint could not be investigated, a judicial review was brought.

The Scotsman has been told this legal action was resolved at an early stage and Scottish ministers agreed to restart the process for dealing with the complaint, which has led to the special inspection on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the inspection process has been completed, a report will be prepared for Scottish ministers. The school, off the city’s Carrington Road, counts former prime minister Tony Blair among its alumni.

Last night, a spokesman for Fettes College said: “The complaint is ongoing and we reject it vigorously.

“To be successful in gaining a scholarship at Fettes is extremely competitive and based purely on the merit and the abilities of applicants. It is demonstrably wrong to suggest otherwise and both insulting and defamatory to our headteacher.

“It’s a mark of success to even be at the level of trying for a scholarship, and every candidate should feel very proud of themselves for taking part. Not everyone can be successful and we understand this outcome can be very disappointing for students and their parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “Fettes is a proudly Scottish school that brings together international perspectives. We celebrate diversity and that is obvious in so many aspects of our school life.

“Our whole school community has welcomed the inspectors into our school and are all working closely with them to show them all that Fettes has to offer.”

Education Scotland wrote to parents of pupils this week saying the “special inspection” would be carried out, following a request from ministers.

HM inspectors were to be looking at the school’s approaches to ensuring equality and inclusion, as well as arrangements for challenging discrimination or bias, including school policies, and the implementation of these policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas being considered included approaches to supporting equity of success and achievement for all learners, arrangements to monitor and improve school performance, and approaches to safeguarding, child protection and pupil welfare, including school policies, and the implementation of these policies.

The letter said: “HM inspectors will also gather evidence and report on safeguarding and child protection and may also inspect and report on other areas of the school’s work.

“HM Inspectors will look at the day-to-day practice taking place within the school and gather views and feedback from children and young people, parents and carers, staff, and other stakeholders.”

Parents were asked to complete an online questionnaire, while officials were also due to be meeting with groups of parents during the inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Education Scotland said: “Scottish ministers have requested that HM inspectors undertake a special inspection of Fettes College. The inspection will commence on February 20, 2025. HM Inspectors will publish their report on the Education Scotland website in due course.”