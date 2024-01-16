Scotland weather: Travel disruption with snow and ice yellow weather warnings in place
Yellow weather warnings for snow across Scotland have now been issued by the Met Office through until the end of Thursday
An icy blast is set to bring heavy snow and cause disruption across Scotland, with a yellow weather warning in place for all of Tuesday. Follow here for live updates.
Skiers and snowboarders take to the slopes at Glenshee Ski Centre to make the most of the snow
Edinburgh city centre statue frozen over
No snowfall in Scotland's capital just yet but the city is still feeling the cold snap. Water from the Ross Fountain in the city centre turned to icicles on Tuesday morning.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers the whole of Scotland until Thursday, with some of the freezing weather expected to lift towards the end of the week.
WATCH: Winter sports fans make the most of the snowfall in Scotland
Snow day: More than 100 schools closed due to weather
In Scotland, more than 100 schools were closed on Tuesday amid the wintry weather.
There were 22 school closures in Aberdeenshire while almost all other schools were either opening late, facing transport issues or were partially closed.
In the Highlands, 75 schools were closed while others were partially closed or had delayed openings.
Twenty-six schools in Shetland were closed.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.