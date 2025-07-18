Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are also likely.

A warning for heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms across parts of Scotland has been issued for this weekend.

The Met Office have today issued the warning which may see heavy rain cause flooding during Saturday evening, overnight into Sunday.

It will last from 4pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday.

The forecaster added: “Areas of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected to arrive from the south during Saturday afternoon, becoming persistent in places and leading to some large totals building up, particularly on southeast facing areas of high ground.

“Many places are likely to see 20-30 mm, but some locations could see 50-75 mm in just a few hours.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued for this weekend. | Getty Images

They added that there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. As well as this, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are also likely in flooded areas along with general difficult driving conditions.

What areas does the warning cover?

The Met Office say that the warning includes the areas of Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, parts of Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

The Met Office

It is also set to affect areas including Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee and Stirling.

In the north, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as well as parts of Moray and the Highlands are covered by the warning.

SEPA flood alerts issued during weather warning

Several SEPA flood alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

These alerts cover all regions covered by the weather warning including Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Tayside, Aberdeenshire and the Scottish Borders.