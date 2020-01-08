Scotland Weather: Scots warned to expect more severe weather this weekend

Have your say

The Met Office has placed several Yellow weather warnings across much of the country for this weekend.

The severe weather warnings for wind and rain cover much of the north-west and south-east of Scotland, with the Met Office warning that people in the affected areas should plan ahead and expect possible travel disruption.

Beginning at 6pm on Friday, January 10 and running through until 3pm on Saturday, January 11,

The Met Office has warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, while some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

Ferry passengers could also face disruption with several Caledonian MacBrayne routes expected to be affected due to adverse weather, with some sailings possibly being cancelled.

The news comes on the back of major disruption in the country caused by strong gales, with two lorries having overturned on the A1 that was closed to high-sided vehicles due to high winds.

The extreme weather also so a bizarre video being captured of a trampoline rolling across a busy Inverness road that was packed with cars.

What to expect:

This is what the Met Office say could be in store during the next weather warning:

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Strong southwesterly winds are expected, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely.

"Around some of the most exposed coastal and upland sites, gusts of 65 to 70 mph are possible."