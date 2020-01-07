Watch incredible moment driver spots trampoline blowing across busy Scottish road

A video captured by a Scottish driver shows the shocking moment a trampoline is blown across a busy road packed with cars.

In a moment reminiscent of the now-infamous "OMG Trampoline" clip which went viral in 2011, Stephen Davies, director and general manager of Culloden House Hotel, stated that he couldn't believe what he was seeing as he watched the popular toy roll across the busy Inverness road.

Speaking to the Inverness Courier, Stephen said: "This thing came bowling past me then some chap came running along and pulled it into the pavement. I am just glad it did not hit my car to be honest."

The video has quickly gone viral on social media with one person jokingly posting: "You would think in Scotland you would know to secure your trampoline."

While another quipped that it was simply "trying to 'jump' the queue" .

On Twitter, one user joked: "Trampoline migration season has started in Scotland I see."