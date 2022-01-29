Scotland's weather: Storm Corrie set to batter country with strong winds on Sunday

Scotland and northern England will be hit by Storm Corrie.

The intense area of low pressure will move eastwards across Scotland throughout the day, continuing across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

The Met office says Corrie will bring gusts of 70-80mph, potentially even up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations and mountainous areas of Scotland, in the late afternoon and into Sunday evening.

Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph, the highest winds are expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt.

A Yellow severe weather warning for wind is in force.

Storm Corrie follows a separate area of low pressure, named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute, that is bringing strong winds across the northern half of the UK through Saturday. Warnings are also in force for this storm.

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north. With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”