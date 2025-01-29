'Risk of injury' as Met Offices issues yellow ice weather warning for parts of Scotland

The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather warning

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Scotland as temperatures plummet over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has warned of the risk of injuries from accidents, slips, and falls for the parts of northern Scotland, including Aberdeen and the north-east, covered by the warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice | Getty/Met Office

The warning is in force from 10pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

Most of the Highlands, including Inverness, Elgin, Aviemore and Fort William are covered by the alert, as well as Stornoway off the north-west coast.

Icy patches could lead to some travel disruption on Thursday morning, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to -1C in Aberdeen and Inverness overnight.

