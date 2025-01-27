Storm Eowyn shows 'ferocity' of climate change is 'with us', claims John Swinney

John Swinney has spoken about the devastating impact of Storm Eowyn

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has said reconnecting power in Scotland following Storm Eowyn has been a “colossal” task and the impact is a “warning that climate change is with us”.

Tens of thousands of homes were left without power after the storm hit on Friday. Almost 8,000 homes were still cut off on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scenes in Largs at the height of Storm Eowyn | John Devlin/NationalWorld

Gusts hit 100mph north of the Border as high winds claimed one life and caused widespread damage, disrupting travel and damaging property.

Speaking at an event in Edinburgh on Monday, Mr Swinney said: “It’s a warning to us that climate change is with us and the ferocity [of it].”

Addressing the power cuts, the First Minister said: “The scale of the challenge has been colossal, utterly colossal.”

He added: “Although there are 7,897 people off supply, the number that have been reconnected is in excess of 180,000 since Friday evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swinney said: “I have been engaged with the resilience community and the power companies all weekend and I’m satisfied that there has been a huge mobilisation of resource to try to address this issue.”

He said the situation now was more “diffuse” than over the weekend, with those without power living in more rural areas.

The First Minister also spoke about the ongoing impact on rail services and said: “If you look at the rail map of what lines are still affected, you can see west-central Scotland is severely, badly affected because of the ferocity of the storms.”

First Minister John Swinney delivers a speech focused on the Scottish economy in central Glasgow on Wednesday (Picture: John Devlin)

Train operator ScotRail reported it had received reports of 500 incidents across its network and more than 120 trees having fallen onto tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail is working on repairs, with lines opening when safe to do so. But the body said with “significant damage and debris to be repaired” the following routes would remain closed on Monday: Kilwinning – Ayr/Largs/Ardrossan; Dalreoch – Balloch; Ayr -Stranraer; Paisley Canal and Paisley – Gourock/Wemyss Bay.

ScotRail communications director David Ross said it had been a “very challenging” weekend, but the “vast majority” of routes were back up and running.

He told the BBC: “A lot of work has been carried out over the course of the weekend by colleagues at Network Rail. They’ve had reports of around 500 individual incidents and more than 120 trees fallen down on to the lines, so that’s been a massive repair job.

“So, as I say, the vast majority of routes are up and running, but there is still ongoing disruption in some parts of the country, for example, in Ayrshire and Inverclyde we’re still seeing some impacts – damaged overhead wires, for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re still also seeing trees fallen on to the lines and on to the railway in some parts of the country, some areas of Lanarkshire. So, the impact of the storm is still being felt.”

The gable end of the Denny Co-op building in Stirling Street fell down this afternoon in strong winds.

Mr Ross said in some parts of the country, there would not be a “quick fix” and the impact may be felt for several days.

“There’s a lot of work involved in areas, particularly, where the wires have come down entirely – that is not a quick fix,” he said. “So there are some parts of the country, for example down at Balloch, that will take a few days, it’s not going to be sorted quickly.”

He advised people to check the ScotRail website and app before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, hundreds of schools around the country were shut, with weather warnings in place across the country.

These included a red danger to life warning between 10am and 5pm that day, which covered the central belt and Dumfries and Galloway and stretched north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute.

While most schools are expected to reopen after the weekend, damage to some buildings will mean at least 20 will remain closed until repairs are made, the Scottish Government said.

A 19-year-old man died when his car was hit by a falling tree in Mauchline, East Ayrshire, at about 6.45am on Friday before the red weather warning came into force. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and died on Saturday, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of public spaces and parks have also experienced extensive damage.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh said the storm caused “severe damage” across its gardens.