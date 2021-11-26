The closure comes following wind speeds of up to 52mph recorded near Torness.

The Met Office has issued a Red weather warning for wind.

Drivers of high sided vehicles, motorbikes, caravans, and cars with trailers or roof boxes should divert via the A68.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland, said: “We’ve now closed the A1 to high sided vehicles for safety with winds gusting over 50mph.

“All road users are advised to take care and check for restrictions before travel. If we experience the very high wind speeds that are forecast later today, this will result in a full closure of the A1.

“Please check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel advice before setting off and consider whether your journey is essential.”

A full closure of the A1 will take place if high wind speeds forecasted for Storm Arwen are experienced.

