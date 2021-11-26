Red wind warning: The A1 closes to high sided vehicles

The A1 is now closed to high sided vehicles.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:55 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The closure comes following wind speeds of up to 52mph recorded near Torness.

The Met Office has issued a Red weather warning for wind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Drivers of high sided vehicles, motorbikes, caravans, and cars with trailers or roof boxes should divert via the A68.

Read More

Read More
Storm Arwen: Red weather warning in Scotland as extreme winds forecast for Edinb...

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland, said: “We’ve now closed the A1 to high sided vehicles for safety with winds gusting over 50mph.

“All road users are advised to take care and check for restrictions before travel. If we experience the very high wind speeds that are forecast later today, this will result in a full closure of the A1.

“Please check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel advice before setting off and consider whether your journey is essential.”

A full closure of the A1 will take place if high wind speeds forecasted for Storm Arwen are experienced.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

DriversREDMet Office