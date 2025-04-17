The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, could be visible again in the sky in Scotland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | PA

For a third night, the Northern Lights are set to appear across skies in Scotland after a severe solar storm.

The Northern Lights could return to Scottish skies this evening following a spike in geomagnetic activity.

Following a severe geomagnetic storm two nights ago, the aurora borealis put on vibrant displays across Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now, for a third night in a row, Northern Lights are predicted to appear over larger parts of Scotland than usual.

According to the Met Office, tonight’s activity will be more diminished than before.

The organisation’s Aurora forecast predicts that the most northerly parts of Scotland will be able to view the lights roughly from 9pm until 12am.

So why is there more activity than normal?

There is more Northern Lights activity than usual as the Sun has currently reached its “maximum” - the peak of its 11 year solar cycle.

During this period, there is an increase of sunspots which result in higher chances of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs). This can be compared to volcanoes which occasionally erupt.

This can then result in the Northern Lights becoming visible across wider areas of Earth.

On Tuesday, April 15, sky gazers were able to view the natural phenomenon across wide areas of the UK as a result of a CME.

Geomagnetic activity is expected to ease across the next few days, however the Met Office forecast that fast solar winds are likely on Sunday, April 20 with “active” intervals possible.