'Most loved and happiest man': Family pays tribute as Scottish teenager killed in Storm Eowyn named

The teenager who died after his car was struck by a falling tree during Storm Eowyn has been described as ‘the most loved and happiest man alive’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenager who died after his car was struck by a falling tree during Storm Eowyn has been named.

Calum Carmichael was driving on the B743 near Mauchline, East Ayrshire, when a tree fell onto his blue Ford Focus at about 6.45am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum Carmichael was killed in Storm Eowyn | Police Scotland

The 19-year-old, from New Cumnock, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but died on Saturday.

In a tribute statement, Calum's brother Ally Hodge had described the teenager as "the most loved and happiest man alive".

“Calum was the most loving boy you could ever imagine,” he said. "In our eyes he was the most loved and happiest man alive.

"Along with a lot of friends and colleagues, he has left behind a loving mum and dad, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandmother and his girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank all emergency services and hospital staff who tried there best to save him. The nurses in critical care were so amazing with us all while caring for him."

First Minister John Swinney was among those who paid tribute to the teenager.

He said: “This is tragic and heart-breaking news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”

Calum Carmichael was killed during Storm Eowyn | Police Scotland

Sergeant Chris McColm, of Police Scotland, added: “Our thoughts remain with Calum’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office amber warning was in place at the time of the incident with a red warning coming into effect across the central belt from 10am on Friday.