'Most loved and happiest man': Family pays tribute as Scottish teenager killed in Storm Eowyn named
A teenager who died after his car was struck by a falling tree during Storm Eowyn has been named.
Calum Carmichael was driving on the B743 near Mauchline, East Ayrshire, when a tree fell onto his blue Ford Focus at about 6.45am on Friday.
The 19-year-old, from New Cumnock, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but died on Saturday.
In a tribute statement, Calum's brother Ally Hodge had described the teenager as "the most loved and happiest man alive".
“Calum was the most loving boy you could ever imagine,” he said. "In our eyes he was the most loved and happiest man alive.
"Along with a lot of friends and colleagues, he has left behind a loving mum and dad, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandmother and his girlfriend.
“We would like to thank all emergency services and hospital staff who tried there best to save him. The nurses in critical care were so amazing with us all while caring for him."
First Minister John Swinney was among those who paid tribute to the teenager.
He said: “This is tragic and heart-breaking news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”
Sergeant Chris McColm, of Police Scotland, added: “Our thoughts remain with Calum’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”
A Met Office amber warning was in place at the time of the incident with a red warning coming into effect across the central belt from 10am on Friday.
The storm brought 100mph gusts to Scotland and thousands of homes remain without power.
