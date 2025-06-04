When is the Strawberry Moon 2025? Here's why the full moon in June is special

The full moon rising above hills in Scotland | Jitka / Adobe Stock

The 2025 Strawberry Moon will be larger in the sky than normal following an 18.6 year lunar cycle.

Each month the full moon rises, with cultures around the world each assigning it a name.

Most commonly known as the Strawberry Moon - though it is also known as the rose moon or the hot moon - it is the final full moon of Spring.

Heralding the beginning of summer, in 2025 the Strawberry Moon will be the lowest of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Here’s what you need to know about June’s Strawberry Moon.

June’s full moon is always one of the lowest in the year north of the equator, as it opposite from the sun.

However this year, it is even lower than usual due to a “major lunar standstill” in December 2024. Every 18.6 years, the moon reaches the extremes of its orbit around the Earth which affects how it rises and sets in the sky.

As a result of this almost 19-year lunar cycle, June’s low Strawberry Moon will appear even larger in the sky than it truly is, a phenomenon known as the “Moon illusion”.

When is the full moon in June 2025?

In June, the Strawberry Moon will become full at 8.44am on Wednesday, June 11 in the UK.

However, as it will become full so early in the day your best chance to see the moon will be on Tuesday, June 11 after it rises at dusk.

An entry fee is being considered for Calanais Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis to support conservation of the site amid rising visitor numbers. PIC: Getty. | AFP via Getty Images

The Strawberry Moon in Scotland

If you are hoping to view the lunar event in truly spectacular fashion, in Scotland you can gather at the Calanais standing stones on the Isle of Lewis.

Alongside Stonehenge and Newgrange, historical sites such as these appear aligned with moonrise and moonset during lunar standstills like we are set to experience.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

While it is known by a variety of names, June’s full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon as in North America it is the month in which the fruit is harvested. Many moon names come from Native American culture, as the lunar cycle was how they kept track of time.