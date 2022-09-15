The UK Meteor Network confirmed that over 200 people reported witnessing the ‘astronomical sighting’ at 9pm on Wednesday across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Videos capturing the celestial phenomenon were captured at the same time from several different locations, showing how huge and bright the “fireball” was.

What was the “fireball” seen over Scotland?

Reports are in the hundreds from residents across Scotland and Northern Ireland describing a massive "fireball" crossing the night sky.

After hundreds of submitted videos, and a network of 170 detection cameras dedicated to recording meteors and other celestial phenomena over Britain’s sky, the UK Meteor Network has not confirmed what the object was.

They said they are currently “investigating to ascertain what the object was - a meteor or space debris.”

What is the difference between a meteor and space debris?

According to NASA, meteoroids (that become ‘meteors’ when they enter Earth’s atmosphere) are space objects that range in size from small asteroids to petite grains, they can be thought of as “space rocks”.

Examples of 'space junk' include disused man-made objects like satellites that float in orbit around Earth and occasionally enter our atmosphere.

A shooting star is an example of a meteor that can visibly be seen entering our atmosphere.

Space debris refers to artificial and non-functional objects or fragments that float in orbit or re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

The European Space Agency also refers to space debris as “space junk”.

How can you tell the difference between a meteor and space junk?

Meteors and space junk can both burn similar colours and intensities as meteors often contain many elements or alloys found in artificial objects, so a quick glance can’t confirm what’s what.

However, the velocity of the object can tell us a lot more.

Most space junk that re-enters Earth’s atmosphere travels at roughly 25-30 thousand kilometres per hour while meteors travel much faster at 70 to 80 thousand kilometres per hour.

Where did the meteor crash?

Steve Owens, science communicator at the Glasgow Science Centre and an astronomer, witnessed the fireball as it streaked over the sky in Scotland on Wednesday evening, September 14.

While speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Good Morning Scotland’ programme he said it was possible it may have landed in Scotland but it is “highly unlikely.”

He said: “The UK Meteor Network, which has had hundreds of reports from around Scotland and further afield, is going to be able to triangulate all of those reports to work out its trajectory.

“It looked to me like it was heading… it was certainly heading towards the west and, given that people in Northern Ireland were reporting seeing it, it could well have passed over land and ended up in the Atlantic, but it’s certainly not impossible that it landed – finding it will be the challenge.”

Can meteors be dangerous?

Although meteors frequently make their way into Earth’s atmosphere they rarely cause any harm or issues for people.