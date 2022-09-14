News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Was it a meteor or a shooting star? Reports across Scotland of mysterious light in sky

Social media is awash with reports of a meteor or shooting star in the sky above Scotland on Wednesday evening.

By Alan Young
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:06 pm
There were multiple reports across Scotland
There were multiple reports across Scotland

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Twitter user @dannynellx was among those to post footage of the event, tweeting “have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone??”.

Further reports emerged from East Lothian, Edinburgh and Motherwell.

The UK Meteor Network tweeted: “So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it.”

More follows

ScotlandTwitterEast LothianMotherwellEdinburgh
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.