Was it a meteor or a shooting star? Reports across Scotland of mysterious light in sky
Social media is awash with reports of a meteor or shooting star in the sky above Scotland on Wednesday evening.
Twitter user @dannynellx was among those to post footage of the event, tweeting “have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone??”.
Further reports emerged from East Lothian, Edinburgh and Motherwell.
The UK Meteor Network tweeted: “So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it.”
