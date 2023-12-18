It seems unlikely at the moment - but there's a chance of snow this Christmas.

Will Scots wake up to a covering of snow on Christmas Day?

The cold snap that heralded in the start of December in Scotland is now a distant memory as warmer (and wetter) weather has arrived.

But change could be upon us towards the end of this week, with forecasters keeping tight-lipped about the chances of snow by December 25.

Here's what we know at the moment.

What is the weather forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

Currently the majority of Scotland looks like enjoying a sunny Christmas Eve with temperatures between 1C and 3C, followed by a mainly overcast Christmas Day with temperatures falling to below freezing. Wintry showers are forecast to arrive on Boxing Day. Having said that, the forecast could change in the coming days.

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: "As we head towards the end of next week and the festive period there is, as always, more uncertainty in the forecast. However, there are indications that by the end of next week we could see high pressure moving further south and west away from the UK, allowing northwesterly winds to develop at times. This would allow some short periods where colder air affects the UK, with the potential for wintry showers in northern areas. At this stage there is very little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather."

Will there be a white Christmas?

The definition that the Met Office uses to define a white Christmas is "for one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK".

It's still too far in advance to tell with any certainty whether it will happen.

Still, the bookies are taking bets on which British airports will see snow on December 25, and it's a relatively low 2/1 that Edinburgh will enjoy the fairytale festive conditions at 2/1, with Glasgow not far behind at 5/2. The odds UK-wide mean that the odds experts reckon there's a 73 per cent chance of snow falling somewhere at some point on Christmas Day.

What will the weather be like on Hogmanay?