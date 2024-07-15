There is a yellow weather warning in place covering significant swathes of Scotland for much of Tuesday

Scotland is set to be battered by rain on Tuesday, as superstition suggests there is a bad omen for the country to expect yet more drizzly weather this summer.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for swathes of eastern Scotland, extending from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday.

What areas does the yellow weather warning cover?

The affected areas include Edinburgh, Perth, Dundee, Stirling and parts of Glasgow. All of Fife and the Lothians, along with much of the Central Belt and the Scottish Borders, are also covered by the warning.

Slow-moving heavy showers are likely to lead to some disruption, particularly to transport, the Met Office said.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “Heavy showers are expected to develop during Tuesday morning, then become more widespread and slow-moving across the east of the warning area during the afternoon.

“Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15mm-20mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30mm to 40 mm in one to two hours in a few places. The odd lightning strike is also possible.”

The forecaster said showers across Scotland should steadily ease during the evening.

Are there weather warnings in place for the rest of the UK?

The weather alert has been issued with most of England covered by a separate warning starting on Monday.

The warning is in place between 3pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday, meaning much of the country will experience heavy rain and localised flooding, and downpours of up to 40mm over the course of a few hours.

Bands of showery rain are tracking north across the South West with further outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times with a risk of thunder expected to develop later, moving northwards through the evening and overnight.

It follows a soggy first seven months of the year so far, which has seen rain blamed for dampening economic performance and consumer spending.

What is the St Swithin’s Day prediction?

The news comes as a bad omen for the weather this summer, according to the centuries-old legend of St Swithin’s Day.

According to traditional folklore, the weather experienced on St Swithin’s Day (July 15) will continue for the next 40 days – meaning parts of the country could be in for a soggy summer if superstition holds true.

But Andrea Bishop, Met Office spokesperson, said the legend of St Swithin was “not backed up by statistics”.

She said: “While the story is compelling, it’s not entirely backed up by historical records and, similarly, when it comes to the weather folklore, it’s not backed up by weather statistics.”

The proverb of St Swithin says: “St Swithin’s Day if thou dost rain, for 40 days it will remain, St Swithin’s Day if thou be fair, for 40 days will rain na mair.”

Ms Bishop said: “Since the start of records in 1861, there have never been 40 dry or 40 wet days in a row following July 15.

“Today, we have a day of rain across most parts of the country, with three yellow rain warnings issued over the next 24 hours and the forecast for the week ahead remains unsettled.”

Ms Bishop said that despite the drizzly start on Monday, there is warmth on the horizon with temperatures due to rise by midway through the week, with parts of the South East reaching 26C on Thursday and Friday.

Can the weather affect my mood?

One expert said the dreary weather could affect people’s mood.

Professor Trevor Harley, emeritus professor of Psychology at the University of Dundee and author of the book Psychology Of Weather, said: “For most people, rainy days lower mood. This effect isn’t so much because of the rain itself as the lack of sunshine.

“Sunshine is good for our mental health, and helps produce serotonin, the brain’s ‘good mood chemical’.

“Serotonin also helps control appetite so we might find we eat too much on rainy days! We also need sunshine to regulate our sleep-wake cycle, so too much rain is going to get in the way of that.

“It isn’t all bad news though. Rain helps clear the air of pollen and pollutants, and rain hitting the earth can release a chemical called geosmin, which can help raise mood. The smell caused when rain hits soil goes by the wonderful name of petrichor.