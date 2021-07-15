Scotland weather forecast: Temperatures set to soar over 25C as heatwave continues

It’s been a beautiful start to the morning in Scotland – and the sunshine is going to continue throughout the day for much of the country.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:09 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:57 am
Central Scotland in particular will see plenty of sun, while parts of eastern Scotland are set to see temperatures rising to as high as 26C.

Come the afternoon, those in Glasgow and Edinburgh can expect to bask in temperatures of around 25C as the heatwave continues.

Scotland will see more hot weather on Thursday.

As evening approaches temperatures will cool off, but it will still be a warm evening.

