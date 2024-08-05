A band of heavy rain has led to a yellow weather warning being extended for much of Dumfries and Galloway until midnight on Monday

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of southern Scotland, as the country was hit by heavy downpours extending into the bank holiday Monday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Authority (Sepa) has issued a flood warning for Newton Stewart, advising that flooding is expected and immediate action was required.

And separate flooding alerts have been issued by the authority for both the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, as a band of heavy showers was forecast to dump up to 75mm of rain on certain parts of Scotland.

The warning issued by Sepa for Newton Stewart said: “Following a period of heavy rainfall, water levels with the River Cree have risen. Flooding of low lying properties in Mill Croft Road, Stewart of Gallies, and Cree Bridge areas is possible. The car park of the Further Education Centre and Riverside Road is also at risk of flooding.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

A original yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office had covered western Highlands, central, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, the Borders, and Strathclyde and had been forecast to run until 9pm on Monday.

But the forecaster had updated its advice to show the warning area concentrated mainly on Dumfries and Galloway and now running until midnight.

The original Met Office forecast said: “A slow-moving band of rain is expected to affect western, central and south-western Scotland from Sunday evening, only slowly clearing during Monday.

“Widely 20-40mm of rain may fall within the warning area, but 50-75mm is likely to fall over the higher ground of Lochaber, Argyll, the Trossachs and perhaps also Dumfries and Galloway. Strong and gusty southerly winds will accompany the rain and there is the possibility of the odd rumble of thunder too.”

Rail operator ScotRail introduced speed restrictions on some services travelling through Dumfries and Galloway, and the Scottish Borders.

Ferry operator Calmac said the Ardmhor to Eriskay route was on yellow alert and liable to cancellation or disruption. Ferry services from Mallaig to Lochboisdale and Armadale and Berneray to Leverburgh were also impacted.

A CalMac spokesperson said: “Our priority is the safety of customers and colleagues."We are working hard to keep customers updated with the latest information via the service status and information pages, our app and our Twitter page, external."