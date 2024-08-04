Heavy rain to lash Scotland as summer fizzles with yellow weather warning declared

Scots have been warned to expect spray and flooding on roads, which will “probably make journey times longer”, while buses and trains are likely to be affected.

Scotland has been warned to brace for heavy rain by the Met Office, which has declared a yellow weather warning starting from Sunday evening.

The weather warning is in place across western Scotland from 6pm on Sunday and is in place until 9pm on Monday.

Parts of Glasgow, Argyll and Bute, Ayr, Dumfries and Fort William are all covered by the weather warning.

But other parts of Scotland are still expected to be hit by heavy rain. Edinburgh is forecast to be hit by rain from 6pm on Sunday, with light showers expected to extend into Monday.

“Heavy rain will bring the potential for some disruption across parts of Western Scotland from Sunday evening, lasting through much of Monday,” the weather warning reads.

“A slow-moving band of rain is expected to affect western, central and south-western Scotland from Sunday evening, only slowly clearing during Monday. Widely 20-40 mm of rain may fall within the warning area, but 50-75 mm is likely to fall over the higher ground of Lochaber, Argyll, the Trossachs and perhaps also Dumfries and Galloway.

“Strong and gusty southerly winds will accompany the rain and there is the possibility of the odd rumble of thunder too.”

The Met Office is warning Scots to check if their property is at risk of flooding and, if so, to prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary,” the Met Office said.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”