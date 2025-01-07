Flights in and out of Aberdeen Airport have been disrupted for a second day

One of Scotland’s busiest airports was forced to suspend all flights for a second day as a yellow weather warning was extended into Wednesday for parts of Scotland.

All flights were suspended at Aberdeen Airport early on Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear snow and de-ice the airfield. Some planes had been diverted via Edinburgh Airport while the runway was closed.

Flights have been cancelled going in and out of Aberdeen Airport for a second day

The airport announced as of 10am that operations had resumed.

A post from the airport on X said: “We advise passengers to continue to check the status of the their flight with their airline and to take extra care when travelling to the airport.”

The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and ice to noon on Wednesday.

The yellow weather warning has been extended until noon on Wednesday | Met Office

The warning area covers Aberdeen and the North-East, as well as much of Scotland’s north, including Inverness, Aviemore and Elgin. Parts of the country’s west coast and the Western Isles, as well as the Orkney and Shetland islands, are also covered by the alert.

About 100 schools have been closed on Tuesday, while forecasters warned up to 10cm of snow could fall in some areas.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The extension of the yellow weather warning comes as severe flooding and snow caused further travel disruption across the UK.

Road and rail links were closed, while Manchester and Bristol airports were forced to suspend flights earlier on Tuesday because of the conditions.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place across most of south-west England and Wales, coastal parts of North Wales and Merseyside and parts of north-west England and the West Midlands, until 10am on Tuesday.

A critical incident has been declared by East Midlands Ambulance for the first time ever, with flooding partly responsible for the “level of escalation”.

A major incident was declared by authorities in Lincolnshire on Monday night, with a warning that more flooding could occur on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Resilience Forum said 40 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts were in place across the county, with reports of 62 properties “internally flooded”.

“We are keeping a really close watch on this as it develops because we know that there might potentially be more flooding, particularly in areas which may be affected by tidal waters,” a statement said.

It said emergency services were on standby at Greatford, near Stamford, to monitor the West Glen River, which it said threatened to inundate 49 properties in the area.

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning, meaning danger to life, for the River Soar covering caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.

At 8.10am on Tuesday, 190 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 292 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were active across England.

National Resources Wales has 15 flood alerts in place.

National Highways said the A1 in Lincolnshire is closed between the B6326 near Newark-on-Trent and the B1174 near Grantham because of “extensive flooding”, while the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire/Derbyshire is shut between the A616 for Flouch and the A57 for Hollingworth because of snow.

Flooding means all rail lines are closed between Peterborough and Leicester, affecting CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services.

Northern said a fault with the signalling system means no trains can run between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester airport.