'Danger to life' warning as yellow weather alert issued for 80mph winds to batter Scotland

Yellow weather warnings have been extended for Scotland by the Met Office

A series of new weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office advising of winds gusting to 80mph to hit Scotland through to Friday.

A yellow warning is in place for north-west Scotland advising of high winds from 4pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday before this spreads further to Northern Ireland and across northern England from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

A person runs in the snow at Stirling Castle during Storm Bert late last month. Picture: PA | PA

The Met Office has then put in place a warning for all of England, Wales, Northern Ireland for heavy rain and wind from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

People are being advised of a “danger to life” from flying debris as well as from large waves at the coast.

An extended yellow weather warning zone has been issued by the Met Office | Met Office

The warning extending until 6am on Friday covers most of Scotland’s west coast, including Ayr, Girvan and parts of Dumfries and Galloway.

The Met Office is also warning of possible delays to road, rail and ferry travel during the poor weather.

The advisory states: “A deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night.

“The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area, with some heavy rain likely to the north and west of the low centre, and some hill snow in the north [above about 200 metres].

“Around 15-25mm of rain may fall quite widely, more particularly across central, northern and western parts of England and Wales, with exposed higher ground in the north and west, particularly parts of Wales, which are at greatest risk of seeing flooding impacts, perhaps locally seeing closer to 50-70mm.

“Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50mph inland, but locally could gust in excess of 60mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70mph, perhaps locally nearer 80mph.

“The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.”

The Met Office advises people to take steps to protect their property from heavy winds and says: “Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.”