Accident alert as Arctic blast to hit Scotland, with ice and wind weather warnings issued

A series of yellow weather warnings have been issued for the next three days, with the first for ice starting from 9pm on Tuesday

People have been warned about the potential for accidents and travel disruption as yellow weather warnings for ice and wind were issued by the Met Office for the next three days in Scotland.

Forecasters have warned of the potential for transport disruption as ice is expected to affect large parts of the country overnight into Wednesday, and winds are predicted to hit up to 75mph in the north west.

A gritter approches the M73 at the Castlecary junction to clear snow on the M73 last month during Storm Bert. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

A Met Office yellow warning for ice across much of Scotland comes into force at 9pm on Tuesday and runs until 10am on Wednesday.

The impacted area includes significant swathes of the Central Belt, including Edinburgh, the Lothians, parts of Greater Glasgow, Falkirk, Stirling and Perth.

Meteorologists warned of possible transport problems and the increased risk of accidents. The warning covers 25 council areas, with only the western and northern isles and parts of the west coast spared.

Some of the yellow weather warnings issued for ice and wind for Scotland by the Met Office | Met Office

Rain and snow is forecast to move east across the country on Tuesday and could lead to snow on higher roads.

A second yellow warning for ice covering much of the same area will come into force from 9pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

A yellow warning for wind will be in place between 4pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday, with forecasters warning of a risk of travel disruption and power cuts.

The wind warning covers Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles, and Argyll and Bute and is repeated for the same areas and times the following day.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: “Northerly winds are bringing chillier weather across the UK through today and Wednesday.

“A yellow national severe weather warning for ice has been issued across much of Scotland from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a band of rain and snow moves east across Scotland this afternoon and evening, which could lead to some lying snow on higher transport routes.

“Once this clears, temperatures will quickly fall during Tuesday evening and ice is likely to form readily on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

“The weather becomes more unsettled but milder midweek. Wednesday is a fine day for many, before the next low moves in bringing a broad swathe of heavy rain across western areas on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

“Winds will be strong across north-western areas too, and a yellow national severe weather warning for winds has been issued across north and north-west Scotland from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

“Winds will initially be south or south-easterly, but turn westerly during Thursday morning. Gusts will reach 50-60mph widely, with 65-75mph possible in places, especially around exposed coasts.”

Ms Bishop said further warnings could be issued as the weather system develops.

She said: “At this time it looks like the unsettled conditions will continue into the weekend, with a deep low-pressure system possibly crossing the UK into Saturday bringing strong winds and rain to some areas. Weather warnings could be issued as the details of the developments and hazards become clearer. Given the potential for disruption from this system, it is important to keep up to date with the latest forecast.