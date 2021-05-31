After weeks of uncharacteristically cold temperatures and seemingly constant rain, the weather has finally decided to cheer up, with the Met Office forecasting sun all over the country today, albeit with a slightly cloudy start.

You would even be forgiven for thinking that life was beginning to return to some form of normality this bank holiday with most of Scotland able to enjoy both indoor and outdoor hospitality in Level two of coronavirus restrictions.

Sun is going to shine down on residents in the Lothians, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, with temperatures potentially reaching 23C in some spots.

There will be a light wind but nothing to worry about, while some mist and low cloud could push onto the Berwickshire coast throughout the day.

The Strathclyde area will be dry and sunny most of the day, with light winds expected across Kintyre and Islay.

Highs of 23C are forecast which is good news for those in Glasgow City hoping to enjoy the bank holiday as hospitality venues are limited to serving alcohol outdoors while they remain in Level two coronavirus restrictions.

People out enjoying the sunshine this bank holiday weekend in Inverleith Park in Edinburgh. (Credit: Manny Treeson)

People in Central and Tayside should expect warm temperatures to the west, but haar may linger around the North Sea coast causing the temperature to lower slightly.

Grampian is expecting much the same conditions, with highs of 20C and lots of sunshine.

The Highlands and Western Isles will also enjoy plenty of sunshine, with a high of 24C which will delight residents and tourists alike. Being in Level two has meant that visitors can return to the popular tourist region after almost a year of being confined to their own homes.

Orkney and Shetland are currently the only parts of Scotland in Level one which means that people in the area can enjoy a warm day making the most of gathering in groups of up to 12 people from 12 households outdoors, while eight people from three households can meet up inside.

Extensive haar is forecast, particularly across Shetland, but it should give way to sunshine later in the day.

