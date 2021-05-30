Has summer finally arrived in Scotland? Check out these scenic sunny snaps from across the country
Higher temperatures and sunshine appeared for most of the country on Sunday and is forecast for the spring bank holiday Monday.
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 5:15 pm
With the Met Office predicting highs of 22C for Glasgow and 21C for Edinburgh, the Bank Holiday Monday looks set to offer some respite from a wet and chilly May.
Sunny intervals have increased throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, offering stunning views across Scottish coastlines.
