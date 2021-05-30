A glowing sunset was captured on the coast behind Ayrshire's scenic Turnberry Trump golf course

Has summer finally arrived in Scotland? Check out these scenic sunny snaps from across the country

Higher temperatures and sunshine appeared for most of the country on Sunday and is forecast for the spring bank holiday Monday.

By Liv McMahon
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 5:15 pm

With the Met Office predicting highs of 22C for Glasgow and 21C for Edinburgh, the Bank Holiday Monday looks set to offer some respite from a wet and chilly May.

Sunny intervals have increased throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, offering stunning views across Scottish coastlines.

1. Turnberry Trump golf course in Ayrshire, Scotland

The sun going down behind the Trump Turnberry lighthouse cast dazzling dusk colours over the Ayrshire coast

Photo: Jeff Holmes

2. The lighthouse on Turnberry Trump golf course in Ayrshire Scotland

Golden skies beyond the Trump Turnberry lighthouse on Scotland's west coast were captured as the weather warmed up this weekend.

Photo: Jeff Holmes

3. Bank Holiday sunshine, Ailsa Craig, Ayrshire scotland

A lone boat sails across clear, settled waters near Ailsa Craig

Photo: Jeff Holmes

4. Ailsa Craig, Ayrshire

A woman stretches in the shallow waters of the Ayrshire Coast as the sun shines on Ailsa Craig

Photo: Jeff Holmes

