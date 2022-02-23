Storm Gladys UK: Another UK storm to follow Storm Franklin - when is Storm Gladys due?

Off the back of the flurry of storms, another spell of bad weather is set to hit the UK.

Just days after Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin swept across the country, another storm is set to hit the UK.

Strong winds, rain, and snow have blown across the country, causing widespread property damage and disruption to travel.

Waves crash during strong winds in Folkestone, Kent during Storm Franklin earlier this week. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Here’s all we know about Storm Gladys and when it’s expected to happen.

When is Storm Gladys due?

Named Gladys by the Met Office, the upcoming storm will be caused by the same jet stream that led to Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin.

A woman struggles with an umbrella as she walks over Westminster Bridge during high winds and wet weather in London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

This is the first time that the Met Office has named three storms in one week since the practice began in 2015.

The stormy weather likely won’t end with Gladys either, with meteorologists predicting unsettled weather until the end of March.

However, there is uncertainty about when exactly Storm Gladys will hit, although it’s expected to begin on Wednesday and continue until the end of the week.

Weather forecast Storm Gladys?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 60mph winds.

The incoming storm will reach the north west of England first, with bad weather starting from 6am until 3pm on Wednesday February 23rd.

Large parts of Scotland should also expect snow and wind between 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday February 23rd.

Further Met Office warnings are in place for Thursday February 24th between 1pm and 3pm, with weather forecasters predicting heavy snow showers, very gusty winds, and a small chance of lightning in north west England and some parts of Scotland.

Snow is expected to stick in areas above 200m to 300m above sea level.