A number of attractions have closed in Scotland as Storm Bert brought heavy snow.

Heavy snow has fallen in Scotland today (November 23) causing travel disruption and attraction closures.

In Edinburgh, all Lothian Buses were cancelled earlier today, but have now been restored to full complement and normal service has resumed.

Edinburgh Zoo is also closed due to the snow. The zoo said: “Due to the weather, it is not safe to open the zoo today. We’re sorry for any disappointment and will be contacting everyone who is pre-booked as soon as possible!”

A person rides a bicycle in the snow at Stirling Castle. | Andrew Milligan / PA Wire

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is also closed today. In a message on their site read: “Due to extreme weather #ChristmasAtTheBotanics is closed today, Saturday 23 November. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Today's ticket holders will be contacted shortly by Ticketekand informed of the re-booking process.”

The Queensferry Crossing, which carries the M90 motorway across the Firth of Forth, is also closed due to the risk of falling ice.

Properties in central Scotland and Argyll and Bute have been affected by power cuts, with almost 300 homes in Colonsay among those affected.

SSEN said: "So far, in our north of Scotland network we’ve responded to a few localised faults but anticipate some further impact later this afternoon. It said it had been preparing for Storm Bert.”