His family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation has been launched after the body of a missing Glasgow man was discovered on the shore of Loch Lomond.

Officers were called to the Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, on Saturday after a member of the public made the discovery of human remains.

The remains have been identified as belonging to 38-year-old Graham Wright who had previously been reported missing from Glasgow.

Graham was reported missing on Monday, August 25, after last being seen around noon on Wednesday, August 20, on Cumberland Street. He may also have been in the same area on Friday, September 5, around 9.30am.

Detectives and local officers are being supported by specialist resources, including the dog unit, air support unit as well as the dive and marine unit, as our investigation continues.

He was last seen around noon on Wednesday, August 20, on Cumberland Street. | Police Scotland

Extensive enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information to come forward

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp said: "Our thoughts are with Graham's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers.

"It is vital we get answers for them and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish how his remains came to be on the shore of Loch Lomond.

"A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations, including door-to-door enquiries and examining all available CCTV footage in the area.

"The area can be busy with visitors and dog walkers, and I would urge anyone who was staying in the area to come forward, as any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital.

"Please think back - do you remember seeing anything out of the ordinary whilst in the area?”

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area, specifically on the A82, between Monday, September 1 and Saturday, September 13, as you may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation,” Sharp added.

"We are also appealing for information from anyone who was onboard a boat, or any other vessel, or anyone who may have been using the water near to Firkin Point for any purpose around this time. If you have information or CCTV, or could help with our investigation please come forward.

"A significant amount of resources have been dedicated to this investigation and searches of the area will continue.

"Please be reassured we are doing everything we can to get answers and there will be a large police presence as these enquiries continue."

Officers will have ‘additional patrols’ in the area

Superintendent Mark Stirling said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to Graham's family and friends as they try to come to terms with their loss.

"We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

"We will have additional patrols in the area to offer reassurance, this includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division, as well as national resources.

"If anyone has any concerns, or information, please speak to officers."