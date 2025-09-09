Viral Edinburgh Zoo hippo Haggis to leave for new home - here's the final date to say goodbye
Edinburgh Zoo has announced it is waving goodbye to its internet famous young pygmy hippo, Haggis, after just one year.
Haggis took the internet by storm when she was born at the zoo last year, amid a global obsession with pygmy hippos sparked by baby hippo Moo Deng, of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, who became a viral social media sensation.
A year later, Edinburgh Zoo have said Haggis will be moving to another zoo as part of the breeding programme.
The zoo said the hippo will be moving at the end of October, with visitors recommended to visit before October 26 if they want a chance to spot her.
In the wild, young pygmy hippos leave their parents when they are around one year old.
The zoo said that as Haggis approaches her first birthday on October 30, she is already starting to distance herself from mum Gloria.
Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Although we will be sad to see Haggis go, she is off to play her part in the breeding programme for this rare species.
“Pygmy hippos don’t reach sexual maturity until three to five years old so it will be a while before she might have her own little one.
“Despite only being a year old, Haggis has been a wonderful little ambassador, connecting with our visitors and helping raise awareness of the challenges pygmy hippos face in the wild.”
The species is native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, primarily Liberia. It is estimated that just 2,500 remain in the wild due to habitat loss.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.