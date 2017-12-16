Video: Rangers stars’ surprise for cerebral palsy sufferer

Rangers stars Josh Windass and Lee Wallace appeared in a heartfelt video with football fanatic Finlay Sangster.

• READ MORE: Graeme Murty considers recalling Rangers loan players

The 12-year-old, who was born 28 weeks premature and diagnosed with cerebral palsy aged one, is a massive Rangers and football fan and had one dream: to be able to play video game FIFA with his friends.

Due to Finlay’s condition he requires around-the-clock care and is unable to hold the conventional controller.

However, thanks to his mum Gail’s approach the British Airways Magic appeal Finlay was presented with a trip to London where he was treated to gifts, one of which was a specially-designed controller to allow him to play video games.

A BA pilot broke the new to Finlay at school where he presented him a signed shirt of Finlay’s favourite player, Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as a video message from Rangers captain Wallace.

Later in the video Finlay was greeted by Windass, where, on arriving at the Sangter’s house an overjoyed Finlay told him “You’re my hero”.

The Rangers forward, who dedicated his goal against Hibs to Finlay, presented him with an Xbox making it a special Christmas for the youngster.