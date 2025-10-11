Van driver charged almost a year on from fatal crash

A 59-year-old man is due to appear in court.

A van driver has been charged in connection with a crash which left a motorcyclist dead 11 months ago.

Motorcyclist James Cochrane, 67, was critically injured on Bellsdyke Road, Larbert, at about 11.50am on November 7, 2024.

Mr Cochrane was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old van driver has now been charged in connection with the crash and is due to appear in court at a later date.

PC Ben Alexander said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Cochrane's family as they continue to come to terms with what happened.

"We've been keeping them updated on our investigation."

He also thanked members of the public who came forward with information.