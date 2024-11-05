US Election 2024 Live: Donald Trump elected 47th president of United States

Follow along here for live updates as Scotland turns its eyes to America

US Election 2024 Live: The world watches as America votes for its next President

The moment has finally arrived - and after millions of Americans turned up to vote in the 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump has now claimed a decisive victory.

The Republican former president won over frustrated voters with bold promises that his fiery brand of America-first economic populism and conservative culture would make their lives better.

Mr Trump flipped battleground states like Georgia, which had voted for Democrats four years ago, to achieve the victory and retained the closely contested state of North Carolina to leave supporters of vice-president Kamala Harris devastated.

Follow along here with The Scotsman’s live blog as we bring every update of this momentous vote, and the reactions from Scotland and around the world.

The outcome of this election will have a huge impact around the globe.

So let’s take a look at what’s happening.

