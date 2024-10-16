On Tuesday, November 5, the United States of America will go to the polls to decide who will spend the next four years in the White House - Kamala Harris or Donald Trump .

Both candidates have had the momentum behind them at different points since current President Joe Biden announced he’d not be seeking a second term, but neither have been able to open up a significant lead.

In order to win, one of them will need to reach a majority of 270 electoral college votes out of the 538 available (535 electors from the 50 states and three from the federal District of Columbia).

And to get to that magic number they’ll need to win the popular vote in as many states as possible - particularly in the so-called ‘swing states’ where both parties attract almost equal support.

Here’s what the bookies think is going to happen. They rarely get it wrong, although famously had Hillary Clinton as a clear favourite when Donald Trump last became President. Will they get it right this time?

1 . Election America goes to the polls on November 5. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Trump to win the presidency After a rollercoaster couple of months Donald Trump is the favourite to be the next President of the United States. He's priced at 4/7 - which equates to a 63.6 per cent chance of winning. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Harris to win the presidency Meanwhile, current vice president Kamala Harris has seen her odds of taking the top job lengthen since becoming favourite when President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term. She now has odds of 11/8, just a 42.1 per cent likelihood of winning. | Getty Images Photo Sales