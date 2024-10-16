US Election 2024 Odds: The bookies think Harris will win the popular vote but Trump will be president

With just a day to go until the U.S. Presidential Election there’s still no obvious winner - but the bookies are now leaning one way.

On Tuesday, November 5, the United States of America will go to the polls to decide who will spend the next four years in the White House - Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

Both candidates have had the momentum behind them at different points since current President Joe Biden announced he’d not be seeking a second term, but neither have been able to open up a significant lead.

In order to win, one of them will need to reach a majority of 270 electoral college votes out of the 538 available (535 electors from the 50 states and three from the federal District of Columbia).

And to get to that magic number they’ll need to win the popular vote in as many states as possible - particularly in the so-called ‘swing states’ where both parties attract almost equal support.

Here’s what the bookies think is going to happen. They rarely get it wrong, although famously had Hillary Clinton as a clear favourite when Donald Trump last became President. Will they get it right this time?

After a rollercoaster couple of months Donald Trump is the favourite to be the next President of the United States. He's priced at 4/7 - which equates to a 63.6 per cent chance of winning.

Meanwhile, current vice president Kamala Harris has seen her odds of taking the top job lengthen since becoming favourite when President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term. She now has odds of 11/8, just a 42.1 per cent likelihood of winning.

Kamala Harris might be the outsider when it comes to winning the presidency, but shes hot favourite to win the most number of votes - priced at just 1/4, or a probability of 80 per cent. Her problem is that the votes may not come in the states which are key to creating a path to the White House.

