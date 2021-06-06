William McNally, 13, was rescued from Gryffe Water in Houston, Johnstone at around 6.50pm on Wednesday (June 2) and taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

The teenager sadly passed away three days later, on Saturday (June 5), police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a teenage boy in Gryffe Water near to Auchans Farm around 6.50pm on Wednesday, June 2.

“The boy was recovered from the water and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The JustGiving page, created on Saturday Cheryl Burke reads: “William was a character, full of life and had many wonderful quirky traits.

William McNally, 13, lost his life after being pulled for the water at the River Gryffe. Photo: JustGiving

“Any donations greatly appreciated to help a devastated family who have had their world turned upside down. Let’s give him the send-off he deserves. Rest in peace William.”

One anonymous donator wrote: I felt it was my duty to donate such a horrible story and my thoughts go out to each member and friends of the wee guy. May he rest in peace. Let's all give as much as we can.”

Cheryl’s JustGiving page has bypassed her £500 fundraising target, and, at the time of writing, had raised £9,005.

