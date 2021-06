The boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was pulled from the River Gryffe near to Auchans Farm, Houston, Renfrewshire, on Wednesday evening.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a teenage boy in the River Gryfe near to Auchans Farm around 6.50pm on Wednesday, 2 June.

"The boy was recovered from the water and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he remains in a critical condition.

River Gryfe, near to where the rescue happened picture: Google maps

"Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

