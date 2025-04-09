The Universal theme park would be the first built in Europe - with plans for the attraction to open in Bedfordshire in 2031

The first Universal theme park in Europe will be built in the UK, with hopes the attraction will generate tens of billions of pounds for the economy.

Universal has estimated the theme park, which would be created at a former brickworks in Bedfordshire, could draw 8.5 million visitors in its first year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has lauded the resort as an investment by the company that would "see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage".

Here is what The Scotsman knows about the multi-million project.

Conceptual rendering of the new park. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences

Where will the Universal theme park be built?

The resort would be built on a 476-acre site at the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford, and the project would create an estimated 28,000 jobs.

The project ties in with other work around the Oxford-Cambridge corridor, including support for the expansion of Luton Airport.

When will the theme park open?

The attraction is set to open in 2031 following an agreement between Universal, the Government and the local council.

The attraction will be one of the largest and most advanced theme parks in Europe. The proposals to transform the site remain subject to a formal planning decision process from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

What would be in the theme park?

According to plans from Universal Destinations & Experiences, the UK site would include a theme park, a 500-room hotel and a retail complex.

While the exact rides for the theme park are yet to be announced, it is likely that many major film franchises will serve as inspiration for the attractions.

Universal Studios Florida includes rides based on the Harry Potter films, as well as Jurassic World, Despicable Me and Fast & Furious.

Alnwick Castle in Northumberland featured in two of the early movies in the Harry Potter franchise. | Getty Images

Universal theme parks in the US also contain rides and attractions based on Minions, ET, Kung Fu Panda and Shrek. Other Universal franchises include the Jason Bourne films, Jaws, Wicked and Back To The Future.

How much money will the theme park make for the UK?

By 2055, Universal expects the theme park to generate nearly £50 billion for the economy, with

Sir Keir said the attraction would create around 28,000 jobs – 20,000 in the construction period and 8,000 working on the site when it opens to visitors in 2031.

Universal has said it would upgrade the nearby Wixams railway station, as well as building a new station on the East West Rail line near the resort, to cater for visitor numbers.

Dedicated slip roads would also be added to the A421.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes President of the Comcast Corporation, Mike Cavanagh, to Downing Street. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire | PA

What has been said about the Universal theme park?

The Prime Minister said: “It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

A general view of the Universal Studios Globe in Orlando, Florida. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images for Premier League

The UK government has promised a major investment in infrastructure and transport around the site to support the delivery of the project and make sure it is easily accessible for visitors.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves described the investment as “a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business”.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mike Cavanagh, the president of Universal’s parent company Comcast Corporation to Downing Street to mark the announcement. He was shown a computer-generated image of the park, complete with rides, themed areas and a water show.

Mr Cavanagh said: “We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe.”

Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said: “Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe.”

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said the previous Conservative administration “worked closely with Universal Studios to secure the land and help bring forward plans for the new park”.

He added: “We’re pleased that, despite Labour’s economic mismanagement, Universal Studios has committed to investing in Bedfordshire.”

