The research, conducted by Ubuy UK, analysed visitor data from over 200 winter tourism destinations across the UK between November 2023 and February 2024.

They found a significant shift in domestic tourism patterns since 2019 and added that Brits are increasingly embracing the beauty of the country's winter landscapes.

Faizan Khan, spokesperson at Ubuy UK, said: "Our research clearly shows that British travellers are rediscovering the beauty of their own country during winter months, rather than automatically heading abroad for winter sun. This shift represents a significant opportunity for the UK tourism industry to develop year-round appeal.

“What's particularly encouraging is that this growth isn't limited to the most famous destinations.

“Even less well-known areas are seeing substantial increases in winter visitors, suggesting a broader distribution of tourism benefits across the country.”

The Scottish Highlands emerged as the winner in Britain's winter tourism boom, with 890,000 visitors during the winter season, representing a 71 per cent increase from pre-pandemic figures.

Other Scottish locations recognised on the list included the Cairngorms at 16th with a 30 per cent increase and 270,000 visitors, as well as Loch Lomond at 17th with 29 per cent and 260,000 visitors.

Here are the ten UK destinations that have seen the largest winter tourism booms since 2019.

1 . Scottish Highlands - 71% The Scottish Highlands emerged as the winner in Britain's winter tourism boom, with 890,000 visitors during the winter season, representing a 71 per cent increase from pre-pandemic figures. The region's popularity has been driven by its diverse range of winter activities, from skiing at Cairngorms to wildlife watching and winter hiking trails.

2 . The Lake District - 65% The Lake District took second place with 745,000 visitors, up 65 per cent from 2019 levels. Research found that the region's combination of scenic winter walks, cosy pubs and literary heritage makes it particularly appealing to domestic tourists seeking winter escapes.

3 . Snowdonia National Park - 59% Snowdonia National Park recorded 680,000 visitors this winter, securing third place with a 59 per cent increase in visitor numbers. The Welsh mountain region has successfully positioned itself as a year-round destination, with winter mountain activities and scenic railway journeys proving particularly popular.