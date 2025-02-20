New study reveals Scotland's most scenic small town winter escapes

From cosy countryside escapes to exciting city festivities, Scotland is a magical place to visit during the winter season — but what are some of the country’s top sights that you simply cannot miss as the temperatures drop?

With this in mind, the team at the House of Bruar have released a study on the most scenic Scottish towns.

Taking a seedlist of Scottish small-town winter escapes, the team ranked each location based on their number of Instagram post hashtags.

Scotland's Top 10 Most Scenic Small Town Winter Escapes

The full study can be accessed here: https://www.houseofbruar.com/10-must-see-scottish-winter-destinations/

According to the findings, Kelso is the most picturesque Scottish town to pay a visit to this winter, boasting over 182,000 Instagram hashtags.

This town is a popular choice for visitors from nearby counties due to its close proximity to the Scottish border. making it a great option for those looking to experience the sights of Scotland on a shorter break.

Visitors to the town can pick up one-of-a-kind souvenirs at the market and enjoy the picturesque streets lined with snow. If you’re thinking about a winter trip to Kelso, bring some sturdy boots with firm tread and grip to prevent any accidental slips during your tour of the town!

See how other Scottish towns rank below…

1. Kelso - 182,000 hashtags

2. Portree - 153,000 hashtags 3

. Linlithgow - 93,000 hashtags

4. Crieff - 49,000 hashtags

5. Millport - 33,000 hashtags

6. Kirkcudbright - 26,000 hashtags

7. Pittenweem - 26,000 hashtags

8. Plockton - 23,000 hashtags

9. Tobermory - 5,8000 hashtags