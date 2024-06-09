The giving of the 22 hat is a touching moment in every Eras Tour concert, and Saturday night was no different.

During her Red Era, Taylor Swift sings one of her many smash hit songs, 22, wearing an iconic hat, similar to the one that she wore in the music video for the song.

At the end of the song, she danced forward and gives the hat to a selected fan, who has been moved to the front of the stage, ready to meet the mega star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From previous accounts, it seems the fan in question is selected on the night from the crowd near the front of the stage.

Saturday night in Edinburgh was no different, and predictably was very sweet. The fan appeared delighted, and told Swift “I love you so much” as Taylor hugged her and put the hat on her head.