Watch the touching moment that Taylor Swift gave her 22 hat to an Edinburgh fan at Murrayfield

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:32 BST
Comment
The giving of the 22 hat is a touching moment in every Eras Tour concert, and Saturday night was no different.

During her Red Era, Taylor Swift sings one of her many smash hit songs, 22, wearing an iconic hat, similar to the one that she wore in the music video for the song.

At the end of the song, she danced forward and gives the hat to a selected fan, who has been moved to the front of the stage, ready to meet the mega star.

From previous accounts, it seems the fan in question is selected on the night from the crowd near the front of the stage.

Saturday night in Edinburgh was no different, and predictably was very sweet. The fan appeared delighted, and told Swift “I love you so much” as Taylor hugged her and put the hat on her head.

The Eras Tour has taken the Capital by storm, with Taylor Swift playing three sold out nights at Murrayfield, breaking the record for attendance on both nights.

