Andrew David Kenneth Young | Contributed

Three British people were among the victims of the crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third British victim of the Lisbon funicular crash was an 82-year-old Scottish transport enthusiast whose “final moments were in pursuit of the hobby which gave him so much happiness”, his family said.

Andrew David Kenneth Young, known as Dave, who lived in Holyhead in Wales, was among 16 people who died when the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously, with Portuguese authorities saying the crash was likely caused by an issue with a cable connecting the streetcar’s two cabins.

In a statement issued by North Wales Police, Mr Young’s family said: “He was raised in Auchterarder, Perthshire. He moved to Holyhead in 1980 where he had a long career as a customs officer.

“A lifelong transport enthusiast, in retirement he enjoyed visiting heritage railways and tramways around the world.

Getty Images

“It is a comfort to his sons, their mother, and his brothers that his final moments were in pursuit of the hobby which gave him so much happiness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other Britons have been named as theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre.

Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

Portugal’s Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations on Saturday released its first investigative report into the crash.

According to the report, the cabins had travelled “not more than about six metres” when they “suddenly lost the balancing force provided by the cable connecting them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “Cabin No. 2 suddenly reversed, its movement halting approximately 10 meters beyond due to its partial excursion past the end of the track and the burial of the underside of the trambolho (trolley) at the end of the cable trench.

“Cabin No. 1, at the top of Calcada da Gloria, continued its downward movement, increasing its speed.

“The cabin’s brakeman immediately applied the pneumatic brake and the hand brake to try to halt the movement. These actions had no effect in stopping or reducing the cabin’s speed, and it continued accelerating down the slope.”

The report added that an examination of the wreckage showed “the connecting cable had given way” at the attachment point to the cabin at the top of the hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A preliminary and final report are expected to be published later.

In a statement issued by Cheshire Police, Ms Smith’s family said: “Kayleigh was loved by family and friends for her wit and humour, her kind and caring nature came to the fore in her work as a funeral operative.

“She was also a talented theatre director and had just completed a master’s degree. They both leave family and friends heartbroken.”

Mr Nelson’s younger brother said: “Words cannot begin to describe how our family and friends are feeling right now but here is the best attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week, due to a tragic accident in Lisbon, Portugal, we lost Will Nelson, who was not just my big brother but everyone’s.

“He was always kind, selfless, and protective and the world does not feel right or normal without him. He was and has always been my hero, and we will miss you always.

“Love you, rest in peace you legend.”

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died.

The Foreign Office said it is supporting the families of three British nationals who died in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gloria funicular, which is 140 years old, was packed with passengers when it came off the rails.

Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro, described the incident as “one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past”.

Funiculars are a type of railway system that transport people up and down steep slopes.

The Gloria funicular features two separate yellow carriages which travel between Restauradores Square in central Lisbon and the Bairro Alto area, with journeys taking three minutes.

It is electrified and uses steel cables.