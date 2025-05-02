Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you
1. Ahead of the VE Day 80 commemorations, the war memorial on Largs seafront draped in a ribbon of poppies.
Stuart Neville
2. Iona Abbey from the Ferry Pier. Just a wonderful place to land on the Island
Bill Bennett
3. The recently cleared Kibble Palace at the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow glowing on bright sunny day.
Stuart Neville
4. A mother otter and her pup take a break after a fishing trip on Loch Scridain, Mull.
Graeme Stark