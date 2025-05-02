Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you
1. Daltullich bridge near Nairn. The place looks magical, and the bridge reflecting off the water gives a feeling of a mystical world!
Elena Reid
2. Going nowhere at sunrise in North Berwick harbour.
Pat Christie
3. Tower of Airthrey castle set off by white Kippernut in foreground and patch of blue sky behind
Lorna Donaldson
4. I made a detour from the road winding through the Clyde Valley and paid my first visit to the tiny hamlet of Dalserf with its mid 17th century Kirk.
Terry McGeary