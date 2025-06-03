Readers Gallery July 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by our readers

Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you

1. Puffin with sand eels ready to feed the chicks on the Isle of May

Davie MacDonald

Photo Sales

2. The Forth Ferry arriving at North Berwick after sailing over from Anstruther.

Pat Christie

Photo Sales

3. Th view down Loch Katrine

Ruth Gebbie

Photo Sales

4. Derelict boats on the River Leven in Dumbarton.

Stuart Neville

Photo Sales
