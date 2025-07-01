Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you
1. Mobile devices provide illumination during the Tattoo performance at Edinburgh Castle... a stunning spectacle!
Curtis Welsh
2. The Red Arrows fly over Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Miltary Tattoo on Saturday August 9th
Don Alexander Lumsden
3. My trip with Blue Wild Boats tours to Isle of May. We circled the Bass Rock and photo that I am sending is showing the lighthouse on Bass Rock and beautiful gannets
Justyna McKinlay
4. My wife and I watched this small boat fight its way up from the point at Fast Castle around 1700 hrs on Friday night. We both wondered if it was delivering a carry out food order for the workers on the drilling rig situated just offshore from Torness Power station.
Mike Watt