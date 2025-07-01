Readers Gallery August 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by our readers

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 13:08 BST

Readers Gallery August 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by contributors to The Scotsman Readers Gallery

Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you

1. Mobile devices provide illumination during the Tattoo performance at Edinburgh Castle... a stunning spectacle!

Curtis Welsh

Photo Sales

2. The Red Arrows fly over Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Miltary Tattoo on Saturday August 9th

Don Alexander Lumsden

Photo Sales

3. My trip with Blue Wild Boats tours to Isle of May. We circled the Bass Rock and photo that I am sending is showing the lighthouse on Bass Rock and beautiful gannets

Justyna McKinlay

Photo Sales

4. My wife and I watched this small boat fight its way up from the point at Fast Castle around 1700 hrs on Friday night. We both wondered if it was delivering a carry out food order for the workers on the drilling rig situated just offshore from Torness Power station.

Mike Watt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandScotsmanScottish BordersHighlandPhotographyREADER
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice