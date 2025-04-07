Readers Gallery April 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by our readers

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 14:21 BST

Readers Gallery April 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by contributors to The Scotsman Readers Gallery

Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you

1. Here is a picture of the first peacock butterfly of the year in my garden in Bo'ness. It was simply enjoying the sunshine.

Jim Dewar

Photo Sales

2. Its well worth visiting the beach at Elie East Neuk of Fife. This was a beautiful Spring day the 1st of April 2025

Bill Bennett

Photo Sales

3. Cormorant flapping its wings and standing to attention while I snapped it on Airthrey loch

Lorna Donaldson

Photo Sales

4. Here is a picture of Lochan Spling near Aberfoyle which I took on Saturday April 6th

Robert Duncan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandScotsmanScottish BordersHighlandPhotographyREADER
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice