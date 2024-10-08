Murder investigation launched after man attacked while out walking

"A dedicated team of officers are working to get them answers and identify those responsible.”

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland has launched a murder probe after the death of a 38-year-old man.

On Sunday at around 7.35pm, David Graham, from Cambuslang, was walking alone at the General's Gate area of Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, when he was attacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Graham was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospitalin Glasgow but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His relatives have been made aware.

A post-mortem was conducted and police are treating his death as murder.

Police Scotland has launched a murder probe after the death of a 38-year-old man.

Police are interested in a silver car which was seen parked near the scene and which then drove off.

Detective chief inspector Graham McCreadie, of Police Scotland's west major investigation teams, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Graham's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A dedicated team of officers are working to get them answers and identify those responsible. We have already spoken to a number of people who came to Mr Graham's aid until the ambulance arrived and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

"However, I am still keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time, and may have seen or heard anything suspicious. Please get in touch with officers. We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in General's Gate or Old Glasgow Road areas on Sunday night to check your footage.

"You may have captured something which could be of significance to our investigation. We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern for the local community but please be assured we are doing everything we can to identify those involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "There will be additional patrols in the area as we carry out our enquiries and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team, which can be submitted anonymously if you wish."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3143 of Sunday,6 October 2024.