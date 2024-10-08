Police are appealing for witnesses after the disorder in Edinburgh.

Four officers were injured, and four men were arrested following a football match between Hibs and Motherwell on Saturday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after incidents of violence and disorder in the St Andrew Square area of Edinburgh.

In a statement released by Police Scotland: “.Four officers suffered minor injuries as a result and four men aged 16, 17, 18 and 22 were charged in connection with incidents of violence and disorder. They were released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“Two other people were also arrested and later released without charge.”

Chief Inspector Craig Rogerson said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence of any kind and are working to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“A proportionate policing plan was in place and officers being targeted with violence while carrying out their duties is wholly unacceptable.

“Officers acted swiftly in challenging circumstances to deal with what amounted to totally unacceptable behaviour.

“A dedicated team of officers are carrying out enquiries to identify those involved and appropriate action will be taken.”