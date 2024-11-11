Pedestrian dies after collision involving car on Scottish road

"Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car in North Lanarkshire.

The incident happened on Brambling Road in Coatbridge at around 5.20pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died, police said.

The driver of the car, a black Vauxhall Corsa, was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time.

"Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information that could assist to please get in touch.

"I would also urge anyone in the area with dashcam or Ring doorbell to check their footage and pass anything of note on to us."

The road was closed for around seven hours for investigations following the collision.