Teenager seriously injured after attack near abbey in early hours of the morning

A teenager suffered serious injuries after he was attacked near an abbey in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the Abbey Close area of Paisley at about 1.10am on Sunday.

Police said an 18-year-old man was found seriously injured and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Officers are appealing for information about the serious assault in the Renfrewshire town.

Detective Constable Robert Young said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and can help with our investigation.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we believe a vehicle was in the area, possibly a taxi, and the driver may be able to assist us.

"We are also asking the public to check private CCTV and anyone driving in the area to see if they have dash-cam footage that my assist officers."